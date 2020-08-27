Crossville’s high school volleyball programs clashed Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Cumberland County High School, where the visiting Stone Memorial Lady Panthers swept the Lady Jets, 3-0.
The win follows a rough outing by SMHS against White County Monday afternoon.
“The mentality changed,” said SMHS head coach Tori Permenter. “They understood that last night was rough, but they bounced back and knew tonight was an important district game.”
Road district victories are crucial for Stone Memorial.
“It’s huge, especially with everything going on with COVID, like getting your temperature checked going in the game,” Permenter added. “It’s not normal, and they’re adapting well. I feel like we do better away than at home.”
SMHS took the first set 25-11. In the second, Cumberland County kept the contest close at 12-12, but the Lady Panthers finished the set on a 13-4 run to win 25-16.
The third and final set was all Stone Memorial, as they took the frame 25-17.
Singling out a top performer was tough for coach Permenter.
“All of the girls played really well,” she said. “They did their jobs. Our serves looked really good. They have such good chemistry on the court and all had highlight plays.”
Stone Memorial hosted Kingston on Thursday, while Cumberland County traveled to Sequatchie County.
