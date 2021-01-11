Friday’s Stone Memorial at Cumberland County girls game saw two of the Upper Cumberland’s hottest teams face off in a game that didn’t disappoint.
The Lady Panthers pulled away late to defeat CCHS in a defensive struggle, 40-31.
Cumberland County entered the contest winning nine of their previous 10 games, while Stone Memorial had won 10 consecutive matchups.
In their Dec. 8 contest at SMHS, Stone Memorial controlled the contest from the opening tip on their way to a 54-33 victory.
Friday night was quite the contrast from their last meeting, as the teams traded blows throughout the game.
“They were able to hold the ball and slow the game down a lot,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “We didn’t do a great job of creating opportunities for ourselves. They (CCHS) played better.”
Stone Memorial led 12-8 after one quarter before a defensive battle saw only six total points scored by both teams in the second period. SMHS led 14-12 at halftime.
In the third period, each offense showed life as the teams traded baskets.
Late in the third period, Cumberland County briefly took a 25-24 lead over the Lady Panthers via an Abby Houston three-pointer.
Stone Memorial’s Katie Adkisson immediately answered with a three-pointer of her own to retake the lead for Stone Memorial at 27-25, a score that would stand for the duration of the quarter.
In the fourth, Stone Memorial stepped up and closed out on a 13-6 run to seal their 40-31 victory.
Tessa Miller led Stone Memorial in the win with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists.
“Tessa always draws so much attention,” Buck said. “We’ve got to put her in good positions and play through her.”
Nerissa Scarbrough led Cumberland County in scoring with 12 points and three assists.
The game was a showcase of progress for Cumberland County under first-year head coach Tyler McWilliams.
“I am so proud of the girls and the way we’ve grown from the last Stone game until now,” said McWilliams. “The kids are starting to trust me more and buy into our system.
“We controlled the tempo tonight and the girls did such a good job of understanding the game plan. We executed it as good as we could’ve.”
The Lady Jets typically speed opponents up with heavy pressing and a fast-paced offense, but Friday night called for a different plan of attack.
“We were trying to get them out of their comfort zone,” McWilliams said. “From top to bottom, everybody that came in did played well.
“This is very promising going forward. If we can hang around with Stone, we can hang around with anybody. We’ve got to start executing a little more offensively, and keep improving defensively.”
Despite 11 straight victories, coach Buck wants to see improvement from the Lady Panthers.
“It’s not what you do, it’s how you do it,” he said. “We have to be better at taking pride defensively. If we screw up on defense, our minds aren’t focused on offense. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us focused before district play.”
Up next for Stone Memorial is District 6AAA play, as the Lady Panthers travel to Rhea County on Tuesday.
Cumberland County will have a week off before a trip to Grundy County on Friday for District 7AA action.
Stone Memorial (40): Tessa Miller 16, Katie Adkisson 9, Skylar Dishman 7, Annah Goss 6, Mattie Buck 2
Cumberland County (31): Nerissa Scarbrough 12, Abby Houston 8, Emery Baragona 7, Jorja Anderson 3, Jalynn Baldwin 1
