The Stone Memorial High School Lady Panthers soccer team split their games over the past week, topping Upperman High School 5-0 and falling to Livingston Academy 6-1 on Tuesday.
Coach Tyler Rutherford was pleased with his team’s performance at Upperman and how the squad adjusted during the game.
“They started a little bit slow, but they were able to correct some things in the second half and move forward from there,” he said.
Lilly Boston led the Lady Panthers in scoring against Upperman, with four goals. Emma Thompson added another goal to seal the win.
The win completes the season sweep of the Lady Bees, with a 10-1 win Aug. 30.
Tuesday evening, the Lady Panthers suited up against Livingston Academy.
It was a difficult day for the SMHS student body, which lost a student, Ian Honcoop, in a fatal traffic accident the afternoon before. Rutherford said the team held a moment of silence prior to the game and several of the players wore tape on their cleats with Honcoop’s initials.
“It was a tough night for them, but they were able to get together and play soccer,” Rutherford said.
Boston scored the goal for the Lady Panthers on a penalty kick late in the game.
Stone will play the LA Lady Wildcats one more time this season, with an Oct. 4 match set at Livingston at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers are at 6-5-1 for the season and 3-1 in district play.
The Lady Panthers and the Lady Jets will meet on the Stone soccer field Tuesday for a cross-town match. The game begins at 6 p.m. SMHS hosts White County on Thursday. The match begins at 6:30 p.m.
