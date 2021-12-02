The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers hosted the Webb School of Knoxville Lady Spartans on Tuesday, and Webb left Crossville with a 61-46 victory.
“We showed a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want to do every night,” said SMHS head girls coach Mike Buck. “Obviously there’s frustrations in losing, but to win at any level you have to put positive play after positive play together, and we’re just not there yet.”
Stone Memorial’s young core is learning on the fly under Buck this season.
“A lot of these kids should be learning these lessons in a JV program right now, meaning they’re young,” Buck added. “But they’re our varsity kids, and we have to be patient. There’s a lot of eyes on them, and they’re giving it all they have.”
Stone Memorial freshman point guard Adison Howard led her team in scoring with 16 points, followed by senior Katie Adkisson scoring 13 first-half points including three three-pointers.
SMHS kept it close with Webb as they trailed 13-11 after one quarter.
The Lady Panthers held that two-point deficit into halftime, when Webb led 23-21.
Stone Memorial stayed within striking distance after three quarters as Webb led 38-32 after three quarters.
The Lady Spartans put the game away in the fourth period, outscoring Stone Memorial 23-14 in the final eight minutes to win by a final score of 61-46.
“There’s improvement, and every time we see something we’re going to get better against it,” Buck added.
Webb was led by Madelyn Ladd, who scored 28 points for the Lady Spartans.
The Lady Panthers fall to 2-3 overall and host their rematch with York Institute on Friday.
“This is the best York team I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching the girls,” Buck said. “They are going to challenge us with their physicality, and I expect us to do better this time than last.”
York at Stone Memorial is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m.
Photos from Tuesday’s Webb game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (46): Adison Howard 16, Katie Adkisson 13, Kortney Headrick 9, Rachel Houston 4, Emily Hazelton 2, Maggie Hazelton 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.