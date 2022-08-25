District 6AA play is off to a strong start for the Stone Memorial Lady Panther soccer team as they defeated DeKalb County Tuesday, 6-0.
Lady Panther senior Lilly Boston recorded a hat trick, scoring three goals in the victory.
Keeper Kailee Waldo recorded the shutout in the net for SMHS.
After a back-and-forth start to the contest, Boston struck first late in the first half as she hit a shot from the right side, putting the Lady Panthers up 1-0.
Fellow senior Haley Suggs followed Boston less than two minutes later with a goal of her own, chipping a shot over the keeper’s hands from the left side to give SMHS a 2-0 halftime lead.
Stone Memorial dominated the early parts of the second half as a Boston penalty kick early in the period put them up 3-0.
Boston found herself on the good side of fortune a few minutes later as a ball ricocheted off a DeKalb defender into the net, giving SMHS advantage.
Emma Thompson and Shelby Vitous closed the contest out with a goal each, making the final score 6-0 in favor of the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers are currently 3-2 overall and were scheduled to play Livingston Academy Thursday, but that game has been rescheduled to Sept. 13 at 6 p.m.
Photos from Tuesday’s win are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
