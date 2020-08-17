The 2020 soccer season looks to be one of improvement and excitement at Stone Memorial High School, as the Lady Panthers return a young talent base for this season.
“The goal is always to win districts and move on to regions, then progress from there,” said Stone Memorial Lady Panther head coach Ivan Hawn. “We have five seniors back, and a few returning freshman who started for us last year. Those ladies have moved up to sophomores, and come back faster and better than ever.”
In the senior class, Mara Wilson was named all-district last season and will be called on to lead the team. Also in the senior class are Yiota Drainas, Emma Mill, Karen Perez and Erin Kristmanits.
Returning sophomores include last season’s District 6AA freshman of the year Lily Boston and first-team all district member Hayley Suggs.
Stone Memorial will also see some new faces contribute with a strong incoming freshman class.
“We have some new freshman that have played together on the countywide travel team and are expected to come in and contribute right away,” Hawn added.
Peyton McGinnis, Kalaisha Ralphs, Ellie Strong and Angelina Haygood are freshman that can potentially have an immediate impact.
Stone Memorial will have a new keeper in 2020, as Amaja Bowman will take over the net.
“She’s a junior and played with us last year, and is learning the craft of goal keeping,” Hawn added.
Success for the Lady Panthers will come from a strong midfield.
“The key for us is being strong up the middle and attacking up and down the wings,” said Hawn.
Stone Memorial’s schedule will see a major adjustment this season as they will now face each district foe twice instead of once; a home game and a road contest.
District 6AA foes for Stone Memorial include DeKalb County, Upperman, Livingston Academy and defending district champion Cumberland County.
Stone Memorial will face traditional powers outside of their district also.
“We travel to CAK, which will be a tough one,” Hawn added. “Alcoa comes to us. We know those are tough because of their programs are solid.”
The Lady Panthers take the field first this season at Smith County on Tuesday.
