Volleyball rivals Stone Memorial and Cumberland County met on the court at CCHS on Wednesday, and it was SMHS who left victorious with a dramatic five-set victory.
“We came out hot in the first set, then kind of fizzled in the second and third set,” said SMHS head coach Tori Permenter. “We got down in the fourth and then came back.”
Stone Memorial won the first set 25-15 before the Lady Jets took sets two and three, both by a score of 25-19.
Stone Memorial rallied to overcome a five-point deficit in the fourth set to win 25-21, setting up the winner-take-all fifth set, where SMHS won 15-10.
“I’m proud of them,” Permenter said. “We went five sets with White County last week but didn’t close it out.
“We have to work on finishing the game. For them in that fifth set to come out strong, that shows us that we’re growing.”
Kenry Malone and Hailee McDonald played stellar volleyball in the fourth and fifth sets for SMHS.
“In the fourth set, Kenry stepped up big for us,” Permenter said, “as well as Hailee, who had some really good kills in the fifth set. I think it was a really good team effort.
“We got our game together,” she added. “We kept attacking. I’ve got to hand it to CCHS; they’ve gotten way better really fast.
“It felt good to get a win tonight. We’re really young, and our younger ones are stepping up.”
The game was a huge measuring stick for Stone Memorial, who was swept by Cumberland County 3-0 to start the season.
“We’ve gotten better every game,” Permenter said. “Our eyes are on the postseason, and getting prepared for the postseason. We can do it.”
The victory provides momentum going forward for the Lady Panthers.
“We still have the four-seed,” Permenter added. “We’re taking that momentum and taking it game-by-game.”
Both programs are scheduled to be in action at home Monday, as Stone Memorial has Rhea County on the schedule and Cumberland County has Kingston.
Photos and video from Wednesday’s game will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
