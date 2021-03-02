No. 6 Stone Memorial’s goal of a state championship got one step closer Monday night, as the Lady Panthers defeated White County in the Region 3AAA semifinals, 51-44. The elimination contest qualifies the Lady Panthers for Wednesday’s Region 3AAA championship game at Bradley Central and Saturday’s Class AAA sectional, opponent TBD.
The win came without senior all-district point guard Mattie Buck on the floor, as she was sidelined due to injury.
“It was a great win,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “White County is really talented, and we hit the floor tonight with a ‘new’ group without Mattie. The dynamics of the team changed, and it took us a while to figure out who we were.”
Miss Basketball finalist Tessa Miller put on a heroic performance, scoring 19 points while pulling down 15 rebounds and dishing out six assists in her fourth matchup against the Warriorettes this season.
“The more you play a team, the harder it is every time,” said Miller. “We remembered that loss we had to them earlier this year, so we zoned in on that.”
Keaton Freitag posted 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals from the point guard position.
“We already knew the scouting report front to back,” said Freitag. “It was more about staying focused the entire time. We knew what we had to do.”
“It’s completely different offensively,” coach Buck said. “This was a pressure moment, and I’m really proud of Keaton for stepping up and handling that.”
It was White County holding an early advantage over the Lady Panthers, as the Warriorettes led 11-7 after the first period.
A neck-and-neck second quarter saw White County lead 24-20 before the Lady Panthers tied the contest at 24 at halftime.
The early parts of the third quarter saw four lead changes as White County held a narrow 34-33 advantage going into the final period.
Stone Memorial retook the lead (37-36) via a pair of Annah Goss free throws with 5:08 remaining.
Goss’ free throws sparked a 9-0 run in the fourth period to put the Lady Panthers ahead 44-36 late in the period. Stone Memorial closed the contest from the free throw line to win by a final score of 51-44 in front of an electric home crowd.
“The crowd always plays a big factor, and we love when they come out,” Miller said. “I feel like we were really able to use their energy to get us going.”
The win was an elimination game, ending the season for White County and was the final matchup between the schools’ decorated senior classes.
Stone Memorial improves to 24-4 overall and moves on to the Region 3AAA championship at Class AAA No. 2 Bradley Central. The Bearettes are currently 25-1 overall.
“It’s the two top-ranked teams in each district,” coach Buck said. “Cookeville went down there and played them well. We’re good, they’re good, so we’ll see what happens.”
No. 6 Stone Memorial at No. 2 Bradley Central is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.
Stone Memorial (51): Tessa Miller 19, Keaton Freitag 14, Annah Goss 8, Skylar Dishman 6, Kenry Malone 2, Katie Adkisson 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.