After a celebration Saturday night and Sunday, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers got back to work preparing for the Class AAA state basketball tournament.
“We had a team meeting Sunday night, 24 hour after the biggest victory of their high school careers,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “That was kind of to refocus them on the work at hand.
“This group has played a lot of basketball and had a lot of success, but this is the pinnacle of it all.”
Stone Memorial will face Science Hill in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
“We’ve played them twice,” Buck said. “Even after playing them twice, you don’t want to leave anything unturned. Since our Jan. 11 win over them, they haven’t lost.
“They’re really capable of taking care of business, especially beating Bearden in the substate.”
Science Hill will be relying on veteran leadership and experience, as the Lady Hilltoppers were in the state tournament last season.
“They’ve beaten some really good teams this year,” Buck added. “The shininess of the state tournament experience won’t fall on them; they were there last year.”
Live updates on the game will be available online on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews and on the Crossville Chronicle’s Facebook page.
