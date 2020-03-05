For the second consecutive season, Stone Memorial and Bradley Central met in the Region 3AAA girls championship game, and the result didn’t change as the Bearettes defeated SMHS 55-46.
The Lady Panthers took an early 12-2 lead in the first period before the Bearettes settled in and led 16-14 after one quarter.
Bradley’s lead slowly grew to 25-21 at halftime.
The Bearettes went ahead by double-figures in the third quarter before Stone Memorial got the Bradley Central lead down to six (36-30) by the end of the frame.
Bradley Central held on to their lead in the fourth period to win by a final score of 55-46. The region title is the fifth consecutive for Bradley Central.
Emma Capps led Stone Memorial with 23 points, followed by Tessa Miller with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“Definitely not the outcome we wanted, but this isn’t the end,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “We have a chance to go take care of business Saturday night.”
Despite Wednesday’s loss, the Lady Panthers are still alive in postseason play.
Stone Memorial will travel to Blackman Saturday night for a Class AAA sectional matchup, with the winner qualifying for the TSSAA state tournament.
“We went down there a few years ago and played in a classic,” said Buck on Blackman. “We know the gym and they’re going to be really good. It’s a good basketball team, and if we don’t bring it we’ll get embarrassed.”
Blackman will enter Saturday’s sectional as the Region 4AAA champion and 26-7 overall.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Stone Memorial (46): Emma Capps 23, Tessa Miller 18, Keaton Freitag 3, Chloe Roark 2
