Tuesday afternoon saw District 8AA’s top volleyball talent square off, as No. 1 Livingston Academy faced No. 2 Stone Memorial in the district championship game at SMHS.
Like their two regular season matchups, it was Livingston Academy celebrating at the end as the Lady Wildcats defeated Stone Memorial, 3-1.
After a back-and-forth first set that saw SMHS lead 17-16, Livingston pulled away to win the first set, 25-19.
The Lady ‘Cats looked poised to run away with the second set, 3-0, but Stone Memorial stormed back to take a 14-7 lead over LA.
Stone Memorial held on to their lead to win the second set, 25-18, to tie the contest at 1-1.
However, the defending district champion Lady Wildcats stayed poised and took over in the third set to win 25-15. Livingston Academy completed the championship victory in the fourth set, 25-19.
Following the game, four Lady Panthers were honored for their efforts in the regular season and tournament.
Tessa Miller and Hayden Sims were named to the all-District 8AA regular season and all-tournament teams. Kayle Davis was named all-district, and Sophie Welch was named to the all-tournament team.
Though the Lady Panthers were defeated, their season remains in tact as they qualified for the Region 4AA volleyball tournament next Tuesday at Livingston Academy.
Stone Memorial will face either Red Bank or Signal Mountain depending on the District 7AA championship game, which was held Thursday afternoon.
SMHS defeats Upperman in dramatic semifinal round
Stone Memorial defeated Upperman Monday, 3-1, earning the team its district championship game berth..
Stone Memorial opened with a 25-17 first-set victory, and followed that with a 25-20 win in the second.
Upperman wouldn’t go away just yet, as the Lady Bees won the third set 25-22 with their season on the line.
“I thought we played really well in the first two sets, then in the third I feel like we got a little tired and made a lot of mistakes,” said Stone Memorial head coach Tori Permenter. “I’ve got to hand it to Upperman; they played one heck of a game.”
Stone Memorial bounced back in the fourth set, and after a back-and-forth battle with Upperman, won the game-deciding set, 25-23.
“We did the little things right,” said Permenter. “I’m proud of where we are as a team.”
Permenter’s teams are no stranger to close games.
“I hammer finishing at them,” she said. “Being in tournaments and practicing the stressful moments is big. They know how bad it is to lose those kinds of games, and that’s what pushes them.”
Stone Memorial’s win qualified them for Tuesday’s district championship, where Livingston Academy won 3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.