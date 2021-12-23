The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers placed second in holiday basketball tournament action at Anderson County earlier this week.
SMHS defeated Anderson County on Saturday and Campbell County on Monday before falling to Halls in the tournament championship on Tuesday
“We’ve got better as a result of it,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck on the tournament. “We came out against the host school, Anderson, and did a nice job of passing and sharing it. We made 14 three-pointers in that game.
“Against Campbell, we lost some focus early, but were able to make some plays down the stretch defensively that gave us opportunities offensively. We’ve had a really good time off the court, too. We kind of ran out of gas physically, and it affected us mentally.”
Anderson County
Tournament play began Saturday afternoon against Anderson County less than 24 hours after Stone Memorial’s game vs. Hillsboro.
There was no layover for SMHS as they defeated Anderson County, 69-32.
SMHS senior Katie Adkisson led the charge, scoring 21 points including five three-pointers in the win.
Eight Lady Panthers scored in the victory as the team hit 14 three-pointers.
Four of the treys came in the first period as SMHS led 18-5.
The hot shooting and strong defense continued in the second period as Stone Memorial led 33-13 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers cruised through the second half to win by a final score of 69-32.
Stone Memorial (69): Katie Adkisson 21, Kortney Headrick 11, Bailey Ledbetter 8, Lily Hinch 8, Rachel Houston 8, Adison Howard 6, Bailey Dyer 4, Taylor Guthrie 3
Campbell County
Stone Memorial erased a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit en route to a 53-48 victory over Campbell County on Monday.
Three Lady Panthers scored in double-figures during Monday’s win, led by freshman point guard Adison Howard with 19 and freshman center Kortney Headrick with 15.
Senior Katie Adkisson scored 11 in the victory.
Stone Memorial (53): Adison Howard 19, Kortney Headrick 15, Katie Adkisson 11, Maggie Hazelton 4, Rachel Houston 4
Halls
Tuesday’s championship game saw Halls hold off a late SMHS run to win by a final score of 51-38.
“We were just not able to do anything out there today. They’ve got two kids that are pretty good, and we let them kill us,” Buck said.
After trailing 10-0 to start, SMHS eventually caught Halls to lead 38-37 in the third period, but the Red Devils regained control to take home the tournament championship, 51-38.
Stone Memorial (38): Katie Adkisson 14, Kortney Headrick 12, Rachel Houston 5, Lily Hinch 5, Adison Howard 2
SMHS is currently 6-7 overall and has the rest of Christmas break off. Stone Memorial returns to action in January.
“We’re jumping into our district schedule, which is the toughest in the state,” Buck said. “We’re off until White County on Jan. 4.”
