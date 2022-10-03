SMHS vs. Whitwell
The Stone Memorial High School girl’s volleyball team notched two more wins this week.

Monday, the Lady Panthers topped Whitwell High School 3-1 in a home contest.. Tuesday, they beat Rhea County High School 3-1 on the road.

The Lady Panthers and Whitwell Lady Tigers traded wins on the first two sets, with Stone winning 25-12 and Whitwell taking the second set 25-22. Stone swept the next two sets 25-19 and 25-17 to win the match.

Lady Panthers vs. Whitwell

SMHS Kills — Sophia Johns, 1; Amy Gunderson, 9; Carey Garrison, 8; Kortney Headrick, 6; Emma Slone, 1; Mikinzie Borngrebe, 1; Hailee McDonald, 14. Serving Aces — Johns, 2; Gunderson, 1; Headrick, 6; Borngrebe, 1; McDonald, 4. Digs — Johns, 16; Looper, 8; Gunderson, 2; Garrison, 1; Bailey Smith, 10; Headrick, 7; Slone, 17; Borngrebe, 11; McDonald, 2. Assists, Johns, 34.

In Evensville Thursday, the Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-12 and 25-17. The Lady Eagles won the third set 22-25, but the Lady Panthers came back with a 25-17 win to take the match.

Lady Panthers vs. Rhea County

SMHS Kills — Gunderson, 11; Garrison, 9; Headrick, 12; McDonald, 12. Serving Aces — Johns, 1; Gunderson, 2; Garrison, 1; Headrick, 1; Borngrebe, 1. Digs — Johns, 17; Looper, 10; Gunderson, 6; Garrison, 6; Smith, 5; Headrick, 3; Slone, 13; Borngrebe, 8; Adyson Bennett, 9; McDonald, 5. Assists — Johns, 33; Smith, 1; Headrick, 1; SLone, 1; Borngrebe, 2; Bennett, 4.

SMHS completes its regular volleyball season Thursday with a home match against Clarkrange High School, beginning at 5 p.m.

Cumberland County High School’s varsity girls softball team takes on Carter High School Thursday in a road contest. The Lady Jets fell to Upperman High School 3-1 last week. 

Both teams will participate in the district tournament set next week at CCHS.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

