The Stone Memorial High School girl’s volleyball team notched two more wins this week.
Monday, the Lady Panthers topped Whitwell High School 3-1 in a home contest.. Tuesday, they beat Rhea County High School 3-1 on the road.
The Lady Panthers and Whitwell Lady Tigers traded wins on the first two sets, with Stone winning 25-12 and Whitwell taking the second set 25-22. Stone swept the next two sets 25-19 and 25-17 to win the match.
Lady Panthers vs. Whitwell
SMHS Kills — Sophia Johns, 1; Amy Gunderson, 9; Carey Garrison, 8; Kortney Headrick, 6; Emma Slone, 1; Mikinzie Borngrebe, 1; Hailee McDonald, 14. Serving Aces — Johns, 2; Gunderson, 1; Headrick, 6; Borngrebe, 1; McDonald, 4. Digs — Johns, 16; Looper, 8; Gunderson, 2; Garrison, 1; Bailey Smith, 10; Headrick, 7; Slone, 17; Borngrebe, 11; McDonald, 2. Assists, Johns, 34.
In Evensville Thursday, the Lady Panthers took the first two sets 25-12 and 25-17. The Lady Eagles won the third set 22-25, but the Lady Panthers came back with a 25-17 win to take the match.
Lady Panthers vs. Rhea County
SMHS Kills — Gunderson, 11; Garrison, 9; Headrick, 12; McDonald, 12. Serving Aces — Johns, 1; Gunderson, 2; Garrison, 1; Headrick, 1; Borngrebe, 1. Digs — Johns, 17; Looper, 10; Gunderson, 6; Garrison, 6; Smith, 5; Headrick, 3; Slone, 13; Borngrebe, 8; Adyson Bennett, 9; McDonald, 5. Assists — Johns, 33; Smith, 1; Headrick, 1; SLone, 1; Borngrebe, 2; Bennett, 4.
SMHS completes its regular volleyball season Thursday with a home match against Clarkrange High School, beginning at 5 p.m.
Cumberland County High School’s varsity girls softball team takes on Carter High School Thursday in a road contest. The Lady Jets fell to Upperman High School 3-1 last week.
Both teams will participate in the district tournament set next week at CCHS.
