The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers volleyball team opened 2019 with a dramatic, last-set victory at White County on Monday.
“The team really came together in that third set,” said SMHS head coach Tori Permenter. “This was overall a really good team win.”
Brooke Galan and newcomer Tessa Miller led the way in Stone Memorial’s season-opening nondistrict win.
“This is Tessa’s first year playing volleyball, and she does great in the killing section. Brooke had 11 kills in that third set.”
The lead changed hands only twice in the first set: SMHS briefly took a 16-15 lead, and again retook the lead at 24-23 before winning the set 25-23.
“They never give up, and I’m proud of them for that,” added Permenter.
SMHS looked poised to run away in the second set as they took a 7-1 lead. From there, White County rallied to win 25-19, forcing a winner-take-all third set.
The Lady Panthers again took a commanding lead at 18-12, but White County put together a run to take the lead at 19-18. From there, SMHS closed out to win 26-24.
“That’s the mentality we’re building at Stone,” added Permenter. “We’ve really hammered finishing, and I think they’re embracing that.
“I think everybody played well. Hitting could’ve been a little better, setting was good, and the defense was good.”
Stone Memorial hosts Rhea County on Tuesday.
