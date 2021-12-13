District 7AAA play is off to a strong start for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers, as they won their league opener at DeKalb County on Friday, 67-59.
“We wanted to come down here and get a win,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “Bringing this young team down here with all these distractions with the travel, a good team and loud environment, I wanted to see how we would react to that.”
Six three-pointers in the first half set the tone for Stone Memorial, who trailed only once (8-7 in the first quarter) against DeKalb County.
“When the ball finds the open player, we’ve got good players and they’ll make shots,” Buck said. “Find the simple play, and when we do that we can put some points up.”
Lady Panther freshman point guard Adison Howard put on another stellar performance with 18 points, nine assists and three rebounds on 8-13 shooting.
Freshman center Kortney Headrick had her highest-scoring game to date, putting up 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Lily Hinch also hit dou-
ble figures with 14 points, followed by sophomore
Rachel Houston with
11 points and nine re-
bounds.
After holding an 11-8 first-quarter advantage, Stone Memorial outscored DeKalb County 25-13 in the second period to lead 38-21 at halftime.
Hinch hit three three-pointers in the second period to lead SMHS into the break.
DeKalb County chipped away at the Lady Panther lead in the second half.
Stone Memorial led by as many as 17 points (38-21) in the third period before a DeKalb County run cut the SMHS lead to seven points (40-33) midway through the period.
“We got a little rattled there for a little bit,” Buck said. “We’ll get through that and learn and be better next time.”
Stone Memorial was able to grow their lead back out to 15 points (53-38) by the end of the third period.
The Lady Panthers held a double-digit lead throughout the fourth quarter before winning by a final score of 67-59.
The Lady Panthers are 1-0 in District 7AAA play and 4-4 overall. Stone Memorial hosts Cumberland County on Tuesday, where the in-county foes will face off as district opponents for the first time since the 2016-’17 season.
Photos and video from Friday’s win at DeKalb County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (67): Adison Howard 18, Kortney Headrick 17, Lily Hinch 14, Rachel Houston 11, Katie Adkisson 5, Taylor Guthrie 2
