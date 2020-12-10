SMHSCCHSGirlsIan-43.JPG

The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers and head coach Mike Buck, center.

 Ian Mahan

The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have moved their home game against Christian Academy of Knoxville to this Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The contest is girls-only and was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14.

