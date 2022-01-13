Tuesday’s District 7AAA matchup between the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers and Macon County Tigerettes was closer than expected, but SMHS still prevailed by a 54-52 margin.
“It was another challenge for our girls,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “We knew Macon County was a young team, and both of us are in a rebuilding stage.
“Tonight was between our ears.”
Stone Memorial (7-8, 2-2) was led by freshman center Kortney Headrick, who posted 21 points, four rebounds and two assists on 5-7 shooting in the
win.
“Kortney was really solid for us offensively,” Buck said. “Her ability to catch in the paint and turn to score or get fouled carried us.”
Senior guard Katie Adkisson had a stellar performance for SMHS, scoring 16 points and pulling down four rebounds.
It was Macon County who struck first, leading 15-11 after the first quarter. Stone Memorial settled in through the second period and took a 25-20 lead in to halftime.
The Lady Panthers held a consistent lead throughout the third quarter, going ahead by as many as eight points (36-28) in the frame.
In the fourth period, SMHS looked poised to put the game away as they led 50-43 with 1:30 remaining.
“We ended up on a pretty good run to start the fourth quarter,” Buck said. “We got up eight, but would then come down and take a quick shot. They kept plugging away.”
The coach continued, “That’s a great program down there; even though they’re rebuilding, they still have a bunch of pride. They came all the way back and tied the game against us.”
Macon County was able to tie the game at 52 points each with less than 30 seconds remaining before Headrick hit two game-winning free throws with 21 seconds left, putting her team up 54-52.
The Tigerettes got two shots off in the final 10 seconds, but a Rachel Houston rebound sealed the win for SMHS.
“Right at the end, we made enough plays and free throws to make the win, Buck added.
The Lady Panthers traveled to Christian Academy of Knoxville on Thursday and take the court again on Saturday when they host Class AAAA No. 10 Warren County.
Stone Memorial (54): Kortney Headrick 21, Katie Adkisson 16, Adison Howard 8, Lily Hinch 3, Rachel Houston 2
