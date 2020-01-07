One of the top girls basketball games in Tennessee Monday night saw the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers hold off a fourth-quarter comeback from the Farragut Lady Admirals to win 54-50.
“They (Farragut) are really good, and offensively we kind of sputtered in the second half,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “I got us thinking more than I should have, and we should’ve just let them keep going and keep playing.”
Stone Memorial led by as many as 18 points in the first half (33-15) and 14 in the fourth quarter (47-33) before Farragut closed the game on a 17-7 run. The Lady Admirals narrowed the gap to four points at the buzzer, making the final score 54-50.
“We got in our own way in the second half,” Buck added. “They were good, though. I don’t think they were happy with 19 points in the first half. This was a good challenge for us.”
The Lady Panthers were able to withstand the run due to a large first half lead they built. Sophomore Annah Goss hit four first-half three pointers on her way to 20 points, five rebounds and four steals in the victory. Goss finished with six three-pointers.
Junior Tessa Miller continued her impressive season against the Lady Admirals as she recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Emma Capps chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
Stone Memorial is now 15-1 overall and has won eight straight games.
Up next, the Lady Panthers will host Science Hill, their lone loss of the season, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Stone Memorial (54): Annah Goss 20, Tessa Miller 15, Emma Capps 12, Mattie Buck 4, Katie Adkisson 3
*Photos by Madeline Moore*
