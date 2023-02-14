The Stone Memorial girls closed out the regular season Friday night with a 49-37 loss at Livingston Academy.
“I think we played pretty well tonight, and I think this all came at the right time,” said Stone Memorial coach Mike Buck. “This is a team, if we can play with confidence and find some success out there, put some possessions back-to-back and I think we did that early. They went on a nice run in the second quarter to take an advantage, which we kind of held for the rest of the game.”
The Lady Panthers battled with Livingston Academy and matched the Lady Wildcats up and down the floor early to force at 13-13 tie after the first period. Livingston had a strong run in the second period, pulling out to a double-digit lead, 29-18, heading into the intermission.
Kailee Waldo led Stone Memorial with 10 points on the night. Ashley Whittenburg tallied eight points and Rachel Houston chipped in seven. Adison Howard and Kortney Headrick scored five points each. Lily Hinch added three points.
Ellie Butler led Livingston Academy with 14 points.
The loss drops Stone Memorial to 8-21 overall and 1-11 in district play. Livingston Academy improves to 23-5 for the year and 10-2 in the league.
“We cut it to eight with about 3 minutes left, so it was a ballgame, one we could potentially win,” Buck said. “We have to be tight with our spacing, and our margin of error is really small. It was a really good effort for us. I was really pleased with our effort.
“We were doing some new defensive stuff out there we learned a few days ago. It was the same principles, but a few new wrinkles. The girls really listened, applied it and really got into it. One of the things was we were trying to deny in certain spots on the floor when certain actions happened.”
Buck said offensively, his squad was able to get the looks he wanted. Stone tried to get it inside to Kailee Waldo or feed off the penetration plays of Adison Howard or Ashley Whittenburg. He said they didn’t score a lot, but there was a good reason for that – Livingston Academy is pretty good.
“We showed a lot more patience tonigh than we have in the past,” Buck said. “We would like to show even more. There were probably five possessions out there I would like to have back, where we could call something different, get reorganized rather than force something.”
Stone Memorial must now prepare for its district tournament opener on Tuesday at Cumberland County. Tipoff is tentatively set for 6 p.m.
“We've been close with a few games this year,” Buck said. “I keep telling the girls I think we have the ability to pull one of these games off. The message to our girls is to duplicate what we’ve done with this over the last few days. We need to create a gameplan, have good preparation and bring that preparation to the game. That’s all you can ask for.”
