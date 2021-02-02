The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers fell one spot to No. 4 overall in the latest Class AAA Tennessee high school girls basketball poll.
The fall comes after Saturday's 68-56 loss to Class A No. 4 Clarkrange. SMHS has been ranked as high as No. 2 overall this season.
Stone Memorial hosts Warren County in District 6AAA action tonight.
The latest Class AAA poll:
1. Bradley Central
2. Bearden
3. Coffee County
4. Stone Memorial
5. Brentwood
6. Lebanon
7. Riverdale
8. Blackman
9. Sevier County
10. Maryville
