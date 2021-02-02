SMHSClarkrangeGirlsBBIan-14.JPG

Skylar Dishman, 2, and Mattie Buck during Stone Memorial's game against Clarkrange.

The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers fell one spot to No. 4 overall in the latest Class AAA Tennessee high school girls basketball poll.

The fall comes after Saturday's 68-56 loss to Class A No. 4 Clarkrange. SMHS has been ranked as high as No. 2 overall this season.

Stone Memorial hosts Warren County in District 6AAA action tonight.

The latest Class AAA poll:

1. Bradley Central

2. Bearden

3. Coffee County

4. Stone Memorial

5. Brentwood

6. Lebanon

7. Riverdale

8. Blackman

9. Sevier County

10. Maryville

