The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers went toe-to-toe with defending District 6AA champion Livingston Academy on Tuesday, but ultimately fell to the Lady Wildcats, 2-1.
After a defensive slugfest throughout most of the first half, it was the Lady Panthers who jumped on the scoreboard first.
Stone Memorial’s Lily Boston fired in a shot from just outside the box to put the Lady Panthers ahead 1-0 with 44.2 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Lady Panther defense held strong, through most of the second half, shutting out the Lady ‘Cats for almost 50 minutes until Livingston Academy scored with 10:21 remaining to tie the contest at one goal each.
LA put the game away less than five minutes later with a goal at the 6:28 remaining mark to win by a final score of 2-1.
Stone Memorial is now 1-2-1 on the season and hits the field again on Tuesday when they host Cumberland County.
