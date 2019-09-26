The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers were defeated in District 6AA soccer action Tuesday night by DeKalb County 2-1. The Lady Panthers found the back of the net first, scoring less than five minutes into the first half.
SMHS’ Kylian Fuentes answered with a goal midway through the first half to tie the contest before DeKalb scored the game-winning goal with 12:40 left in the game.
SMHS traveled to Alcoa on Thursday for a non-district game against the Tornadoes.
