The Class AAA No. 7 Upperman Lady Bees put together a strong performance Tuesday night en route to a 63-40 victory over the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers.
SMHS freshman Kortney Headrick led the Lady Panthers with 20 points, followed by Lily Hinch and Adison Howard with six points each.
Upperman (18-5, 4-4) used a 29-point performance from guard Brooklyn Crouch to lead their offensive output against SMHS.
The Lady Bees led 22-8 after one quarter and 36-22 at halftime.
After the break, No. 7 Upperman continued their impressive play as they led 53-29 after three quarters before winning by a final score of 63-40.
Stone Memorial (7-13, 2-6) traveled to Macon County on Thursday and is scheduled to play at Clarkrange on Saturday, weather permitting.
Stone Memorial (40): Kortney Headrick 20, Lily Hinch 6, Adison Howard 6, Rachel Houston 5, Katie Adkisson 3
