Stone Memorial High School Lady Panthers won the best of five games against Warren County, with the team posting impressive offensive and defensive stats in the away contest.
“We had the most kills we’ve had all season,” said Coach Tori Permenter. “And it was our second best for digs.”
The team compiled 50 kills on offense, led by Kortney Headrick with 14. They also had 90 digs, with Sophia Johns leading with 22 and Carey Garrison and Karys Wilson recording 13 digs each.
“That’s definitely where we want to be before the post season,” Permenter said.
Stone has topped Warren County before, with a 2-1 win early in the season and a 2-1 win during a tournament this month.
Stone won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-20 before dropping the third and fourth sets 20-25 and 22-25. They came back for the final set with a 15-2 win.
Kills — Headrick, 14; Garrison, 12; Amy Gunderson, 11; Hailee McDonald, 9; Johns, 3; Mikinzie Borngrebe, 1. Digs — Johns, 22; Garrison and Wilson; 13; Emma Slone, 11; McDonald, 10; Adyson Bennett, 9; Borngrebe, 4; Bailey Smith and Headrick, 3; Gunderson, 2. Assists — Johns, 38; Bennett and Slone, 3; McDonald, 2; and Smith, 1. Serving Aces — Headrick and McDonald, 4; Garrison, 2; Borngrebe, 1.
Upperman High School, Sept. 15: SMHS took the first set 27-25. Upperman responded with a three-set sweep, 29-27, 25-20, 25-18. Kills — Gunderson and McDonald, 8; Headrick, 5; Garrison, 4; and Borngrebe. Digs — Johns, 14; Wilson and Borngrebe, 11; Slone, 8; Smith, 7; Headrick, 4; Garrison, Bennett and McDonald, 3; and Gunderson, 2. Assists — Johns, 17, Headrick and Slone, 2; Wilson, 1. Serving Aces — Johns, Headrick and McDonald, 3; Garrison and Borngrebe, 1.
The team is 18-15 overall this season and 2-3 in district action. They play Livingston Academy Thursday, with matches against Whitwell, Rhea County and Clarkrange closing out the season next week.
The district tournament kicks off the week of Oct. 3 at CCHS.
