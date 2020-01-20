The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers picked up their 11th consecutive victory Friday night, as they defeated Warren County 66-43 to improve to 18-1 overall this season. The win also puts SMHS at 2-0 in District 6AAA play.
Warren County kept the contest close for the first quarter, as the Lady Pioneers trailed Stone Memorial 18-11 after one period of play.
Stone Memorial’s defense began to tighten up in the second period, as SMHS held Warren County to only nine points in the frame. The Lady Panthers led 33-20 at halftime.
Stone Memorial blew the lead open in the third period due to an impressive defensive effort. SMHS outscored WCHS 18-6 in the third quarter to lead 51-26 going into the final frame, where SMHS won by a final score of 66-43.
The Lady Panthers held Warren County to only 27.3% shooting and scored 28 points off Pioneer turnovers.
Tessa Miller led Stone Memorial in the victory, as the junior scored 17 points along with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Katie Adkisson made her return after missing Tuesday’s Rhea County game due to illness and posted 12 points off the bench. Senior Emma Capps scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds for SMHS.
The Lady Panthers will take the court next when they host district foe Cookeville on Tuesday. The Lady Cavaliers enter the contest 15-4 overall.
Stone Memorial (66): Tessa Miller 17, Katie Adkisson 12, Emma Capps 11, Mattie Buck 8, Chloe Roark 6, Annah Goss 5, Keaton Freitag 3, Kenry Malone 2, Skylar Dishman 2
