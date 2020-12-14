With game cancelations sweeping across the state, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers took the court Saturday afternoon for a girls-only contest with the Christian Academy of Knoxville Lady Warriors.
The Lady Panthers used a strong start to snag a 58-41 non-district victory over CAK.
“I’m glad we got to play,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “There are a lot of schools out there not getting to play.
“We didn’t play great,” Buck added. “We saw a lot of good things out there, though.”
Stone Memorial senior Tessa Miller led the Lady Panthers in scoring Saturday night with 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.
Lady Panther guard Annah Goss also hit double-digits, posting 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Senior point guard Mattie Buck filled the stat sheet despite only scoring three points, with seven rebounds and four assists.
Stone Memorial wasted no time building a double-digit lead, as the Lady Panthers led by 14 midway through the first period.
CAK settled in and pulled the game within a single possession (18-15) in the second quarter before SMHS went ahead by nine at halftime, 31-22.
Stone Memorial outscored CAK 24-10 in the third period to take a 55-32 lead going into the fourth, where they won 58-41.
Though the Lady Panthers scored 58 points, coach Buck sees room for improvement.
“We’re struggling offensively,” he said. “We don’t have rhythm right now. We’re trying to find the balance of when to run and when to walk it up.
“We’re going to get a lot better, and these kids have a great upside that we haven’t come close to seeing yet.”
The contest was an excellent opportunity to get playing time for the entire varsity rotation.
“CAK is a solid basketball team,” Buck added. “As much varsity time as we can get those kids, when we get to league play, that’ll be big. They’ve got to get comfortable being a part of who we are.”
Looking ahead, Stone Memorial’s schedule has been overwhelmed by cancelations.
“It’s tough,” Buck said. “I don’t have a great answer for it. We try to come in and ‘get lost’ in the game. You can’t control past or future.”
Stone Memorial improves to 4-1 overall with the CAK win and will take the court next this Tuesday against Oak Ridge. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Stone Memorial (58): Tessa Miller 19, Annah Goss 16, Katie Adkisson 9, Keaton Freitag 7, Mattie Buck 3, Skylar Dishman 2, Kenry Malone 2
