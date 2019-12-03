A hot night behind the arc led the way for Stone Memorial on Monday, as the Lady Panthers hit 13 three-pointers in a 69-50 victory at York Institute.
“We shot it really well,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “Those buckets were coming from a variety of people. Defensively, I didn’t feel like we were completely locked in during the first half. We fixed a few things at halftime.”
Senior Emma Capps led the way offensively, as the Gardner-Webb signee scored 20 points on 60% shooting from the field and went 4/4 at the free throw line.
Katie Adkisson led Stone Memorial from behind the arc, hitting five three-pointers on her way to 15 points. Capps hit four treys, Keaton Freitag hit three and Skylar Dishman hit one.
“We’ve got several girls that can make shots when we get rolling,” Buck said. “It can be a transition defensive nightmare for teams.”
After taking an 18-10 run at the end of the first quarter, York Institute cut the SMHS lead to 18-15 early in the second period. Lady Panther junior Tessa Miller was able to stop the run with an and-one at the 6:46 mark, putting SMHS ahead 21-15.
Stone Memorial went on to score 25 points in the second period to take a 43-28 halftime lead. Capps had 18 points through two quarters.
The Lady Panther defense locked in during the third quarter, holding York Institute to only 10 points to take a 58-38 lead after three quarters. SMHS went on to win by a final score of 69-50.
Miller finished the day with 13 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Roane State signee Chloe Roark racked up seven assists for SMHS.
“We’re trying to play to a standard,” Buck said. “We know that there will be a lot of challenges ahead of us. Where we’re at right now isn’t good enough to acheive our ultimate goals. It’s early December, and we’ve got a lot of improving to do.”
Stone Memorial improved to 5-0 with the win at York and hosted Franklin County on Tuesday.
Stone Memorial (69): Emma Capps 20, Katie Adkisson 15, Tessa Miller 13, Keaton Freitag 9, Mattie Buck 6, Skylar Dishman 3, Kenry Malone 2, Chloe Roark 1
