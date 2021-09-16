Tuesday’s home opener for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers soccer team was smooth sailing as they defeated District 6AA opponent Upperman, 10-2.
Lilly Boston and Haley Suggs led the way for SMHS, scoring three goals each.
Sub Ralphs, Emma Thompson, Peyton McGinnis and Sarah Miller each scored a goal in the mercy-rule victory.
The Lady Panthers were in action at DeKalb County on Thursday and return to Crossville for a showdown with rival Cumberland County on Tuesday, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
