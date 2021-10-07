Tuesday’s Stone Memorial/DeKalb County girls soccer game was one for the ages, as the Lady Panthers defeated DCHS in double-overtime, 2-1.
Lady Panther Haley Suggs hit the dramatic, game-winning shot from outside the box with 3:02 remaining in the second overtime. Suggs’ goal came after SMHS’ Lilly Boston drew the DeKalb County keeper out of the box, leaving the net unprotected for Suggs’ highlight-reel shot.
“Lilly went in, and their keeper came out and did a phenomenal job to block it,” Suggs said. “It bounced off her, and honestly, it was a lucky goal.
“It was the best feeling ever,” she added. “We just won our last district game before it goes into tournaments.”
Stone Memorial struck first with 12:04 remaining in the first half as Emma Thompson hit Karly Page in front of the net, where Page tapped the ball in for the game’s first goal.
SMHS’ defense held strong for a majority of the second half until DeKalb County broke through the line, scoring with 4:15 left to tie the game at one.
Neither team would score throughout the remainder of regulation or the first overtime, forcing the second OT where Suggs hit the game-winner.
The victory improves Stone Memorial’s record to 7-5-1 overall and 6-4 in district play.
“We needed that, especially with all the recent struggles we’ve had,” Suggs said. “It’s amazing that we were able to overcome that.”
Stone Memorial finished out their regular season at Lenoir City on Thursday and will begin postseason play next week.
SMHS hosts White County in the first round of the District 6AA tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. Should the Lady Panthers win, they’ll face Cumberland County at DeKalb County on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Photos and video of Suggs’ goal are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.