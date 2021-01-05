The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have added a home contest against Cleveland this Thursday, Jan.7.
JV action will tip off at 3:15 p.m. with the girls varsity contest starting at 5 p.m. The Stone Memorial boys will host Cumberland County at 6:30.
The contest will be played under TSSAA's stricter attendance guidelines, which limits fans to parents of players and members of their immediate households.
More information from the contest will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
