The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have added a last-minute basketball game to their schedule, as they'll hit the road on Thursday, Nov. 17 to take on Webb School of Knoxville.
The contest will be girls only and tip off at 5 p.m. CST. Tickets will be limited and are only available through the Stone Memorial athletic department at $5.
Photos, video and more coverage from the contest will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews.
