The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have added two home games to their schedule for the month of December.
Per head coach Mike Buck, the Lady Panthers will host Christian Academy of Knoxville on Monday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. SMHS will then host Dobyns-Bennett on Monday, Dec. 22, with a start time yet to be determined.
Buck also stated the Lady Panthers may also play Cleveland on Dec. 22, but that has not been confirmed.
Stone Memorial's boys will host Siegel tonight (Dec. 4) at 6:30 p.m., and the Lady Panthers will not play.
Updates on Stone Memorial basketball will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews and in future editions of the Crossville Chronicle.
