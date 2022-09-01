The Stone Memorial Lady Panther volleyball team had a busy start to their week as they hosted a tri-match Monday against Rhea County and Van Buren on Monday and traveled to District 8AA foe Upperman Tuesday.
SMHS fell to Rhea County, 2-1, before defeating Van Buren by the same score Monday evening in Crossville.
In Monday’s first contest, SMHS took the first set 25-18 against Rhea County before falling 26-24 and 25-20 in the second and third.
Senior Carey Garrison recorded eight kills, eight digs and two aces against Rhea County. Junior Hailee McDonald also had eight kills against the Golden Eagles, while Sophia Johns led in digs with 15.
Against Van Buren, Stone Memorial fell in the first set 25-22 before winning the following two 25-18 and 25-20.
Garrison again recorded eight kills through three sets, followed by McDonald with six. Kortney Headrick also had six kills along with Amy Gunderson recording five.
Johns again led in digs with 14, followed by Emma Slone with 12 and Mikinzie Borngrebe with nine.
Following the Monday split, SMHS was swept Tuesday evening at Upperman in district action, bringing their overall record to 12-7.
Stone Memorial hosted Wartburg Thursday and will take the court Tuesday when they host White County.
Photos from Monday’s game vs. Rhea County are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.