The Stone Memorial High School Lady Panther soccer team opened their season in the win column Tuesday night as they defeated Scott, 6-2.
Senior captain Lilly Boston opened with an impressive four goals in the victory.
Boston struck early with two goals in the opening 10 minutes, followed by fellow senior captain Haley Suggs scoring in the 26th minute.
Boston got back on the board in the 36th minute with her third goal of the day before Shelby Vitious scored her first of the season.
Boston finished out the scoring barrage with her final goal at the 44th minute.
The 1-0 Lady Panthers will compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup this weekend in Gatlinburg before returning to Crossville Aug. 23 when they host DeKalb County.
Game photos available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
