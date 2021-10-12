The Stone Memorial Lady Panther soccer team has advanced to the semifinals of the District 6AA tournament following a 4-0 victory over White County on Monday.
SMHS' Lilly Boston recorded a hat trick in the win, scoring three of their four goals. Ellie Strong scored the fourth.
Boston's first two came in the first half at the 23:41 and 18:06 marks. Her third came less than a minute in the second half on a penalty kick to give SMHS at 3-0 lead.
Strong's second-half goal came via a corner kick with 21:42 remaining to seal the Lady Panther victory.
SMHS will face off against cross-town foe and No. 2 seed Cumberland County in the tournament semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at DeKalb County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.