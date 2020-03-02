The 2019-’20 campaign for the Cumberland County Lady Jets has come to a close, as CCHS was defeated by York Institute 64-57 Friday night in the Region 4AA quarterfinals.
Cumberland County led by as many as 12 against the Lady Dragons before they mounted a second-half comeback to defeat CCHS.
Freshman point guard Emery Baragona led CCHS in the contest with 29 points, followed by 12 points and six rebounds from junior Shelbi Smith.
The Lady Jets finished the season with a 13-15 overall record and won the District 7AA championship. Freshman Abby Houston was named district MVP along with Baragona being named all-district.
Cumberland County will lose one senior, Kim Wooll, to graduation and will return all five starters for next season.
Cumberland County (57): Emery Baragona 29, Shelbi Smith 12, Abby Houston 8, Josi Smith 2, Jorjabel Anderson 2, Grace Baldwin 2, Madison Buffkin 2
