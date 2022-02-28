The Cumberland County Lady Jets’ season came to a close Friday night as they fell at Lincoln County in the Region 4AAA tournament quarterfinals in overtime, 49-48.
“We played really hard, and had a lot of opportunities,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “It was a tough environment down here.”
CCHS finishes the 2021-’22 season at 16-13 overall. The Lady Jets won the District 7AAA regular season title before falling in the district tournament semifinals to eventual champion Upperman.
Three seniors played their final game in a Lady Jet uniform.
“We’re proud of the leadership they gave,” Cram-Torres said. “We couldn’t be more proud of Josi Smith, Beth Ann Brewer and Sam Magdaleno for their leadership and overall attitude, and how they mentored our younger players.”
Junior point guard Emery Baragona led the Lady Jets in scoring with 16 points, Jorja Anderson with 9 and Abby Houston with 8.
The Lady Jets looked poised to run away with the game early as they jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter.
Lincoln County showed why they’re a top Region 4AAA foe in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Jets 21-9 to lead 25-22 at halftime.
CCHS retook the lead, 31-29, with 2:47 in the third via a Baragona layup. After the teams exchanged baskets, a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the right corner by Smith put Cumberland County ahead 37-36 going into the fourth period.
The Lady Jets grew their advantage to 40-36 with 6:40 remaining before Lincoln County caught up and took a 44-42 lead with less than three minutes to go in regulation.
Baragona again scored from the right side to tie the game at 44 with 2:25 left, a score that would remain until the end of regulation, forcing overtime.
Cumberland County struck first in OT as Baragona sank two free throws and followed with a layup to put CCHS ahead 48-44 with 2:48 left.
Lincoln County answered quickly with two free throws, a basket and another free throw to lead 49-48 with 1:15 left. Cumberland County had multiple looks at the basket in the final minute, including a shot with less than three seconds left, but ultimately none would fall as Lincoln County held on to win, 49-48.
Additional photos from Friday’s game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (48): Emery Baragona 16, Jorja Anderson 9, Abby Houston 8, Jalynn Baldwin 6, Josi Smith 5, Aliyah Hawkins 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.