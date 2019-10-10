The 2019 Cumberland County Lady Jet volleyball season came to a close Tuesday afternoon, as CCHS was defeated in the District 8AA tournament semifinals by Livingston Academy.
CCHS defeated Smith County on Monday to advance to the semifinal.
Livingston Academy swept the matches 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10 to advance to the district championship.
Earning all-district honors for Cumberland County were Bailey Jones and Alaysha Cydrus. Sydney Wallace and Mackenzie Manley were named all-tournament, while Brylee Neely was named to the all-freshman team.
Cumberland County ended the season with a 5-19 record.
