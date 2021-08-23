The Cumberland County Jets left the Smoky Mountains with some hardware this weekend, winning their division of the Smoky Mountain Cup.
“It was a great weekend,” said Lady Jet head coach Cub Whitson. “The girls built chemistry on and off the field. I was most proud of the effort the girls gave.”
Belle Christopher put on an offensive clinic, scoring eight goals in three games for the Lady Jets. Beth Ann Brewer chipped in one goal as well.
Cumberland County opened with a 2-1 victory over Lexington on Friday before a rainout left their contest with Heritage tied at 2-2 on Saturday.
In Sunday’s championship game, CCHS beat McGavok 5-1 for their first Smoky Mountain division championship since the Lady Jets started attending in 2018.
“We knew we had to win by two to win the division,” Whitson said on Sunday’s win over McGavok. “The girls went above and beyond, winning by four.”
Defensively, CCHS gave up four total goals in three games.
“Our defensive unit had a pretty strong showing, led by keeper Jaci Brannon,” Whitson added.
“Grace Baldwin and Tia Swallows had a great weekend bringing a lot
of pressure and repeated-
ly winning the ball for
us.”
The Lady Jets are now 2-0-1 on the season and will take this Tuesday off before hosting White County on Thursday.
Also competing in the Smokies was Stone Memorial, who went 1-1-1 on the weekend.
SMHS defeated Corbin, KY on Saturday 3-0. The Lady Panthers fell to Jackson Christian on Friday and tied Concord Christian Saturday evening.
Stone Memorial travels to Livingston Academy on Tuesday and Christian Academy of Knoxville on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.