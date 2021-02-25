Once is chance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is a pattern.
Six times is Lady Jet basketball.
For the sixth consecutive season, the Cumberland County Lady Jets are district champions following a 45-26 win over Sequatchie County on Monday.
“It’s really exciting for our program,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “It’s great to see what’s happened here over the last six years and build on that. Hopefully we can take some of that momentum into next year’s district.”
The win is the fourth consecutive District 7AA title for CCHS. The two championships prior came in District 6AAA.
The championship comes after a season of growth under first-year head coach Tyler McWilliams.
“At this point, we’re still learning,” McWilliams said. “Every day I’m learning new things about my kids. We’ve been fortunate to win 19 games so far and hopefully we can keep going. The kids have such a good job of buying in.”
Monday’s game looked much like most other District 7AA contests for the Lady Jets over the years: a strong first-quarter lead and suffocating defense leading to a double-digit CCHS win.
Leading the Lady Jets was all-district selection Abby Houston with 15 points, five rebounds and six steals.
Emery Baragona posted four points, seven rebounds, three steals and three rebounds in the win.
The Lady Jets led 10-1 after the first quarter and 25-8 at halftime. Cumberland County cruised through the second half to win by a final score of 45-26.
“We knew we’d have to come out ready to play,” said McWilliams. “We talked about being focused, and we got off to a good start. That’s something we’ve struggled with in district games.”
CCHS improves to 19-11 overall with the win and has now won 40 straight games against District 7AA foes.
The Lady Jets will host Livingston Academy Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Region 4AA tournament.
Cumberland County (45): Abby Houston 15, Jalynn Baldwin 9, Jorja Anderson 8, Madison Buffkin 4, Emery Baragona 4, Josi Smith 3, Shelbi Smith 2
