Offense was the name of the game Tuesday afternoon as the Cumberland County Lady Jets defeated DeKalb County 4-3 in District 6AA soccer action.
“DeKalb played with a lot of heart,” said CCHS coach Cub Whitson. “This is their first game on their new field, so they were definitely going down swinging.
“I can’t be too upset with a win in a game that close, even though I feel like we could’ve played much better than we did.”
Cumberland County looked poised to run away early as Madison Buffkin scored on a rebound less than three minutes into the contest, making the score 1-0.
Buffkin followed up her goal with an assist to Jordan Herring later in the half, putting CCHS ahead 2-0.
“We’ve talked about wanting to score early,” added Whitson. “Then we struggled for a while. I thought we were looking for someone else to score instead of taking it themselves.”
DeKalb County wouldn’t go down quietly, as the Lady Tigers scored before the half to make it 2-1 CCHS at the break.
DeKalb then tied the contest up at two goals apiece early in the second half.
Less than a minute after the DeKalb goal, Herring hit Lauren Randall on a run that resulted in a Lady Jet goal from in front of the net, putting CCHS back ahead 3-2.
DeKalb again tied the contest at 3-3 before Belle Christopher put the game away, scoring a goal from outside the 18 to give Cumberland County the 4-3 district win.
Though the Lady Jets scored four goals, Whitson believes the CCHS offense left some on the table Tuesday.
“Very early on, we had opportunity after opportunity and just couldn’t finish it,” added Whitson. “If we finish the chances we’re given, that game isn’t as close as it was.”
The Lady Jets were 2-0 in district play when they hosted Stone Memorial Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.