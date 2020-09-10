Cumberland County Lady Jet soccer returned to District 6AA competition Tuesday night, as CCHS and DeKalb County needed two extra periods to determine a winner.
It was the Lady Jets who emerged victorious at 2-1, picking up a crucial district victory and finishing the season sweep of the Lady Tigers.
Cumberland County got numerous looks at the goal in the first half, but none would find their way in, resulting in a 0-0 tie at halftime.
It was DeKalb County who struck first in the second half, taking a 1-0 lead over the Lady Jets.
Cumberland County quickly answered as Madison Buffkin found Jordan Herring in the box for a goal, tying the match at 1-1.
That score would stand for the rest of regulation, forcing two overtime periods.
With their backs against the wall, Cumberland County dominated the overtime frames from the opening whistle.
CCHS got multiple good looks in the first overtime but none would ultimately drop, forcing a golden-goal second overtime, in which the first goal scored wins the game.
The Lady Jets wasted no time in the second extra period.
Less than a minute into the second overtime, Nerissa Scarbrough found reigning District 6AA MVP Belle Christopher on a pass to the sideline, where Christopher cut back inside and delivered the golden goal, winning the contest 2-1 for Cumberland County.
Following the win, CCHS will compete in the Cleveland Classic this weekend.
