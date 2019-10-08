The No. 4-seeded Cumberland County Lady Jet volleyball team advanced in the District 8AA volleyball tournament on Monday, as they swept the host-school No. 5 Smith County 3-0.
“We came in with a great mindset ready to play,” said CCHS coach Kiley Allen. “We’ve worked hard in practice.”
Tournament time adds an extra pressure, one that the Lady Jets handled well on Monday. The contest was an elimination game with the loser’s season ending.
“To some of our upperclassmen, they know this could be their last chance, and they don’t want to stop playing,” Allen added.
A quick start for CCHS set the tone as Cumberland County jumped ahead 10-2 in the first set. That lead gave CCHS the cushion they needed as they won the first set 25-17.
The second set mirrored the first as the Lady Jets got off to a quick lead and held on for a 25-18 victory.
Cumberland County handled business in the final set, going ahead 18-8 before winning 25-14 to advance in the tournament.
The Lady Jets advanced to face No. 1 Livingston Academy in the District 8AA tournament semifinals along with Stone Memorial facing Upperman. Results will be available online and in Friday’s edition of the Chronicle.
