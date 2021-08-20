Cumberland County volleyball kept their hot start to the season going Thursday with a 3-0 sweep at Kingston.
Mac Manley recorded nine kills, while Sydney Wallace served six aces. Kaylee Breeding and Sydney Huling posted five aces. Kim Baragona posted seven digs along with six from Jade Tuley.
The Lady Jets are now 2-1 overall and have won their last six consecutive sets and two games.
CCHS will host Livingston Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
