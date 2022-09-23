The Cumberland County Lady Jets soccer team scored a 6-1 over district foe DeKalb County Tuesday in Smithville.
The win completes the Lady Jet’s season sweep of the Lady Tigers.
“We started slower than we wanted,” Coach Cub Whitson told the Chronicle. “But once Nana (Alva) got our first goal, things started clicking.”
Alva led the team with five goals and one assist. Grace Baldwin recorded a goal and an asssist. Jesla Uribe also had an assist.
“Nana and Grace really connected well getting forward,” Whitson said.
“We had a hiccup on the defensive side that we weren’t happy with, but other than that, we were pretty solid.”
With a comfortable lead late in the game, Whitson pulled the starters and put in substitutes.
“It’ss always nice getting those players some valuable varsity minutes in a district match. They work just as hard as our first 11 at practice, so I love to get them on the field as much as possible,” Whitson said.
The Lady Jets are 6-8 for the season and 4-6 in district play. They will travel across town Tuesday to play Stone Memorial, their last district match of the season. The Lady Jets host East Hamilton Oct. 1 at noon and Oneida Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
District tournament play begins Oct. 10 with a play-in game. CCHS has earned a bye for that and will host the district semifinals Oct. 11.
