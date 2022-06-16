A season of heightened expectations awaits the Cumberland County Lady Jets basketball team, whose summer team camp schedule is currently underway.
“It’s going pretty good so far,” said Lady Jet head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We kicked off our games last Thursday. We’ve had a really tough round of games. We played really tough against Lebanon, and that’s all I really care about during summer. If all you care about in summer is winning games, then you’re doing it wrong. We want to play the best teams possible and compete at a high level.”
The Lady Jets went 14-16 last season before falling in the first round of the Region 4AAA tournament to Lincoln County. CCHS won the regular-season District 7AAA title before falling short in postseason play.
Cumberland County lost two seniors; Josi Smith and Beth Ann Brewer. The Lady Jets return a loaded rising senior class, including point guard Emery Baragona, Abby Houston, Grace Baldwin and Jorja Anderson.
Also returning are key contributors Aliyah Hawkins and Jalynn Baldwin. Hawkins was named to the all-freshman team last season while Baldwin made third-team all-district.
Baragona was named first-team all-district last season while Houston made the second team.
With loads of talent returning, summer is a valuable time for the Lady Jets to work new pieces into their rotation.
“The goal for spring and summer is to get experience,” Cram-Torres said. “Who do we have to make ready when those experienced players get hurt or in foul trouble? We’ve got to get the next group ready and improve with our core group.
“A big goal is to get Aliyah ready for another level of play,” Cram-Torres added. “Lexi Carroll is another one we’re really going to need to get more minutes. It’s going to be a busy next few weeks.”
Additional photos available at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
