Entering Friday, The Cumberland County Lady Jets’ path to a regular season district championship was clear: they only had to beat the Class AAA No. 4 White County Warriorettes twice in 24 hours, one of which will have to come in Sparta.
Easy enough, right?
Sure was.
The Lady Jets did just that Friday and Saturday, defying the odds and sweeping White County with two wins in 24 hours to claim the District 7AAA regular season title. Friday’s win came 65-48, followed by Saturday’s by a 45-37 margin.
“It feels great; I’m really proud of our girls,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “For having the toughness to not just beat White County once, but to turn around in 24 hours and do it again. You’re lucky to beat White County once. That says a lot about our kids.”
Cram-Torres and the Lady Jets knew the challenge they faced.
“We never looked ahead, because this district is so good,” Cram-Torres said. “It was always one game at a time.”
The wins forced a three-way tie at the top of District 7AAA between Cumberland County, White County and Livingston Academy, and the Lady Jets hold tiebreakers over both opponents.
CCHS swept White County, giving them the tiebreaker against them, and split with Livingston. Between CCHS and LA, the Lady Jets had a better record against the next-highest ranked opponent, White County.
Friday at White County
The first of two wins came in front of a rocking crowd in White County as the Lady Jets won 65-48.
Lady Jet point guard Emery Baragona scored 20 points to lead CCHS.
“Systematically, we do a lot of things that put Emery in a good position,” Cram-Torres said. “Tonight she really asserted herself.”
Though Cumberland County won by a convincing margin, it was White County who dominated the early portions of the game.
White County came out red-hot en route to an 11-2 lead early in the first period.
“We withstood their best shots,” Cram-Torres said. “This is a really tough place to play. We told the girls that it’s important to be resilient in their first shot. We had to counter it.”
Cumberland County withstood the hot start and trailed by only one point at halftime, 30-29.
CCHS took their first lead early in the third period on two Baragona free throws to go ahead 31-30.
The Lady Jets grew their lead to 44-40 by the end of the third period and quickly went ahead by double-digits in the fourth.
A Josi Smith three-pointer gave CCHS a 53-41 advantage with 5:44 remaining as the Lady Jets cruised to a 65-48 victory.
Cumberland County (65): Emery Baragona 20, Jalynn Baldwin 11, Grace Baldwin 10, Abby Houston 8, Josi Smith 6, Aliyah Hawkins 6, Jorja Anderson 4
Saturday in Crossville
With the District 7AAA regular season crown on the line, the CCHS Lady Jets rose to the occasion and finished the job on Saturday in front of their home crowd, defeating White County again 45-37.
“Coach Cram told us before the game that they (White County) were going to come out with a lot of energy,” said Baragona. “We have to be ready to respond.”
Junior Abby Houston led her team in the low-scoring affair with 12 points.
Preparation for Saturday’s game was no different than any other to Houston.
“We did the same thing as always: hit up Subway,” she said. “But really, we looked to fix what we did wrong last night, but keep what we did good. We had good energy and knocked down shots when we needed them.”
Cumberland County held a narrow 23-22 halftime advantage and led 32-28 going into the fourth period.
With 1:24 remaining, the Lady Jets led White County by four (38-34) and finished strong at the free throw line to win by a final score of 45-37.
Cumberland County (45): Abby Houston 12, Emery Baragona 10, Jalynn Baldwin 9, Jorja Anderson 6, Grace Baldwin 4, Beth Ann Brewer 3, Aliyah Hawkins 1
* * *
The District 7AAA regular season title gives CCHS a first-round bye in the district tournament, which starts Tuesday.
“We have to focus on the next game,” Baragona added.
The Lady Jets will take the floor Friday at Tennessee Tech University’s Hooper Eblen Center against the winner of DeKalb County at Upperman.
“Enjoy your accomplishments, but there has to be a moment to turn that off and reset,” Cram-Torres said.
