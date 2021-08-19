Cumberland County volleyball got their season on the right track quick as the Lady Jets won at Stone Memorial on Tuesday, 3-0.
“We’ve worked hard,” said CCHS head coach Roger Dixon. “I felt like we underperformed last night, and focused more and put things together tonight. It’s one point at a time.”
Brylee Neely recorded eight kills and 10 digs for CCHS. Jade Tuley had seven digs and four aces along with Syndey Wallace recording four.
Kaylee Breeding posted five aces, while Mac Manley had four kills, three digs and four blocks.
The Lady Jets and Stone Memorial were neck-and-neck midway through the first set before CCHS pulled away to win 25-22.
“We had a challenge early, but once we got past that and started believing in ourselves, we were able to build momentum,” Dixon added. I’m real proud of them tonight.
Cumberland County stayed hot into the second set, winning by a score of 25-14.
Stone Memorial kept the final set close before a strong finish by CCHS led them to a 25-18 third-set victory, sweeping the match for the Lady Jets.
“I feel good for the girls,” said Dixon. “They had a lot of mental blocks, and I feel like tonight helped with that. I feel like this is something they can build on and carry that momentum into the next match.”
When asked about his top performers, Dixon had a simple answer.
“I’m going to say all of them,” he said. “It’s hard to pinpoint. A lot of them did certain things well, whether it was defense or offense. They really played as a team and that’s what it takes.”
Stone Memorial traveled to White County on Thursday and hosts Seymour on Monday.
Cumberland County traveled to Kingston on Thursday and hosts Livingston on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.