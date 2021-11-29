Saturday afternoon saw the Cumberland County Lady Jets defeat Brentwood in Thanksgiving Classic basketball action, 51-42.
“We were much improved since last weekend,” said CCHS head girls coach Kim Cram-Torres. “When we walked away from our games against Stewarts Creek and Cleveland, we knew we’ve got to get a lot better.
“This whole week was all about us,” she added. “Today, we answered that demand.”
The Lady Jets were balanced offensively against Brentwood with three players scoring in double figures.
Sophomore forward Jalynn Baldwin posted a double-double as she led in scoring with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Abby Houston recorded 12 points and three assists, followed by guard Emery Baragona with 11 points and three rebounds.
“Balance is super important to us,” Cram-Torres said. “It’s hard to beat teams that are super-balanced. Knowing that we’ve got more than one option is important.”
Grace Baldwin came in and recorded seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
After a slow start to the first period, Cumberland County led Brentwood 12-10 after eight minutes of action.
A 20-point outburst in the second period gave Cumberland County a 32-22 halftime lead.
Brentwood wouldn’t go away quietly, cutting the CCHS lead down to as few as four points (38-34) in the third period.
Cumberland County led 42-37 going into the final period, where they outscored Brentwood 9-5 to take home a 51-42 victory.
“Defensively, we got a lot better,” Cram-Torres said. “We were not very good defensively last weekend, and it left a bad taste in our mouths.”
The Lady Jets improve to 2-2 overall and host York Institute on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“That is going to be a really tough game,” Cram-Torres said. “They’re really good, and that will be a big test for us.”
Cumberland County (51): Jalynn Baldwin 14, Abby Houston 12, Emery Baragona 11, Grace Baldwin 7, Beth Ann Brewer 3, Jorja Anderson 2, Josi Smith 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.