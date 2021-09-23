Soccer games don’t get much more dramatic than Tuesday night’s Cumberland County at Stone Memorial showdown, where the Lady Jets won in overtime, 3-2.
Cumberland County’s Belle Christopher recorded a hat trick for the Lady Jets as she scored all three goals in their victory.
It was Stone Memorial who struck first as Emma Thompson scored with 21:12 remaining in the first half to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Christopher tied the game up quickly in the second half as she scored on a free kick less than 4 minutes into the second half to make the score 1-1.
Cumberland County took the lead at the 29-minute remaining mark when Christopher scored again, this time on a penalty kick to put her team ahead 2-1.
“Even though we didn’t play well, we found some opportunities and I’m proud we executed in the moments we needed to,” CCHS head coach Cub Whitson said.
Stone Memorial wasn’t done yet as Peyton McGinnis scored with 20:41 remaining to tie the game at two goals each, a score that would stand through regulation.
With less than 5 minutes left in overtime, a handball called on Stone Memorial in the box gave the Lady Jets a penalty kick and chance to win the game. Christopher stepped to the line and found a gap in the left side of the net, sending in the game-winning shot to give Cumberland County a 3-2 victory and season sweep over Stone Memorial.
“She missed a PK earlier in the game, which isn’t characteristic,” Whitson said.
“As somebody that works as hard as she does, I had 100% confidence in her. There was no hesitation in that at all. High pressure and she likes that.”
The Lady Jets host Livingston Academy on Monday while Stone Memorial travels to White County on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.